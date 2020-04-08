|
|
CAPPUCCIO, Grace F. (Moschella) Passed away at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wakefield on April 3, 2020 from COVID-19. She was 87 years of age. Grace was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Cappuccio. Loving sister of Claire C. Medeiros of Melrose and the late Mary Melanson, Lillian Quinton & John Moschella. Also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews: Elaine Jewett, Gail Moschella, William, Michael and Edward Quinton, Donna DiTullio, Mary Rubenis and Monica Medeiros, and many grandnieces & grandnephews. Due to the directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association and all the current health concerns, Funeral Services and Burial will all be private. Please feel free to send a card to family members, drop a card at the funeral home for the family or send a message of online condolence by visiting gatelyfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's name may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 11 Grove St., Wakefield, MA 01880. Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020