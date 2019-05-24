HENRY, Grace F. (Whooley) Age 90, of Canton, passed away peacefully May 23rd. Beloved wife for 68 years to the late David C. Mother of David F. Henry and his wife Patte of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Robert J. Henry and his wife Beverly Mack of Harwich. Grandmother of Paul Henry of Boston, Daniel Henry and his wife Dori of Baltimore, MD, Christopher Henry of Chicago, IL, Thomas Henry of Mansfield, and Sarah Grace Henry of Boston. Great-grandmother of Liam and Griffin Henry of Baltimore, MD. Sister of the late Eileen Gallagher (George), John "Sonny" Whooley (Audrey), James Whooley (Constance), and Robert Whooley (Anne). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and neighbors who have been like family to her for many years. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, May 30th, from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Friday morning, May 31st, at 10:00 am. Burial, Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA. For obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019