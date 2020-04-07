|
HURLEY, Grace F. (Crowley) Age 85, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Hurley, and her eldest daughter, Virginia A. (Ginny) Hurley. Born in Dorchester, she was a daughter of BPD Captain James V. and Margaret E. (Joyce) Crowley. After graduating in 1951 from Dorchester's St. Gregory's High School, she was employed for a year by the Metropolitan District Commission. She then found employment – and her future husband – at the Supreme Judicial Court, where she worked until 1957. Grace and her husband moved to Framingham in 1957 to begin raising their family. In addition to Walter and Ginny, she is survived by Nancy A. of Milton, Joseph J. and Nancy (Prince) of East Bridgewater, Joyce E., Lois M. and Edward A. Saunders and Miriam E. and Wayne F. Kent of Framingham. She is the loved grandmother of Jennifer M. and Kyle J. Walden of Bridgewater, James W. and Joleen (McNamara) of Hanover; Brian M. Hurley of East Bridgewater, E. Corrigan, Jonathan A., and Devin T. Saunders of Framingham, as well as the thrilled great-grandmother to twins Evelyn M. and Lucas G. Walden. Also survived by Thomas J. and Phyllis C. Crowley and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by the late James V. Crowley, Jr., Alice M. Cashman, and Paul F. Crowley. At a future time, services will be under the direction of Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Avenue, FRAMINGHAM. Please kindly omit flowers. The family suggests memorial donations be made in Grace's name either to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected] or the Ginny Hurley Memorial Scholarship, Federal Bar Association – Massachusetts Chapter, Jonathan Handler, Esquire, Day Pitney, One International Place, Boston, MA 02110. For further information and to offer a condolence, please visit www.boylebrothers.com Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020