|
|
LAURIA, Grace F. (DiRupo) Of Medford, April 12. Beloved wife of the late Biagio Lauria. Devoted mother of Anthony Lauria and his wife Margorie, Robert S. Lauria and his wife Joan. Loving grandmother of Gregory, Maggie and Jacqueline Lauria, and Sabrina Huether. Loving great-grandmother of Emily and Domenic Lauria and Liam and Maisie Huether. Dear sister of Louis DiRupo and his wife Kirstie, Stephen DiRupo and Peter DiRupo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private with a Memorial Mass scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Grace's name to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020