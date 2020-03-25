Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE FAVAZZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE FRANCES (MISURACA) FAVAZZA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE FRANCES (MISURACA) FAVAZZA Obituary
FAVAZZA, Grace Frances (Misuraca) Age 92, wife of the late Peter L. Favazza of Gloucester, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Survived by her children Peter Favazza, III and his husband Brian Smith of Las Vegas, NV, Sarina Favazza and Gina Rowland and her husband David, all of Dover, NH, and step-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews and godchildren. Grace's Celebration of Life will be held in the summer, which will be announced at a later date, with a Graveside Service and Burial held in Calvary Cemetery, 151 Eastern Ave., Gloucester, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis Road, Gloucester, MA 01930 or The Open Door Food Pantry, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA 01930. Online condolences may be given at www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -