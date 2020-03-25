|
|
FAVAZZA, Grace Frances (Misuraca) Age 92, wife of the late Peter L. Favazza of Gloucester, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Survived by her children Peter Favazza, III and his husband Brian Smith of Las Vegas, NV, Sarina Favazza and Gina Rowland and her husband David, all of Dover, NH, and step-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews and godchildren. Grace's Celebration of Life will be held in the summer, which will be announced at a later date, with a Graveside Service and Burial held in Calvary Cemetery, 151 Eastern Ave., Gloucester, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis Road, Gloucester, MA 01930 or The Open Door Food Pantry, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA 01930. Online condolences may be given at www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020