GOODMAN, Grace (Lapidus) Age 93, of Kingwood, TX, formerly of Flemington, NJ & Everett, MA, died November 27th. Wife of the late Morris Goodman. Devoted mother of Leba G. Glazner, Alan E. Goodman, Kenneth Goodman & Marsha G. Gatling. Dear sister of the late Beatrice L. Madow & Adele L. Siegel. Loving grandmother of Nathaniel Shallenberger, Benjamin Shallenberger Angeloni, Perry Goodman, Lily G. Seibert, Tori Gaitlin, Dominic & Donnie Goodman, great-granddaughter Chloe Shallenberger. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Graveside Services at Congregation Atereth Israel Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury, Tuesday at 2 PM. Memorial Observance to be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to The , www.act.alz.org Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. For guestbook & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
