GRACE (KAZANJIAN) KALOOSTIAN

GRACE (KAZANJIAN) KALOOSTIAN Obituary
KALOOSTIAN, Grace (Kazanjian) Of Watertown, October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Kaloostian. Devoted mother of Karen Kaloostian and Peter Kaloostian and his wife Lisa. Loving grandmother of Peter, Haley and Kayla. Sister of the late Anita Hadjian, Rose Kazanjian and Louis Kazanjian. Grace is also survived by her nephew Richard Hadjian and his wife Mary and their two children, Gregory and Sarah. Funeral Service at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, October 9 at 12 noon. A Visitation Period will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning from 10:30 a.m. - 12 noon, immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. Interment services at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown, are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
