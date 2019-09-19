|
|
FEENEY, Grace Kathryn (Dillon) Of Somerville, formerly of Malden in her 97th year. Born November 11, 1922 to Thomas J. and Maude (Sweeney) Dillon. Sister of Claire Fitzgerald of Somerville and of the late Raymond Dillon and Thomas Dillon, Mary Jones, Eileen Dillon, Patricia O'Neill, Francis Coughlin and Dorothy Coleman. Grace was the beloved wife of James S. Feeney to whom she gave meticulous, loving care for thirteen years after he was stroke-impaired. Grace was a gentle and loving soul with a beautiful voice who loved to sing and dance. She could often be heard attending to household chores while singing. Grace is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews to whom she gave unconditional love and support in many ways. She will be sorely missed. Visitation at the George Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway, SOMERVILLE, MA 02144 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10am. Interment immediately following at Oak Grove cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019