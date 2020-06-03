|
KELLY FAZZI, Grace (Peters) Age 90, of Watertown, June 1 2020. Beloved daughter of Andrew John Peters and Madeline (DeNucci) Peters. Loving wife of Paul F. Fazzi of Standish, ME, formerly of Watertown, MA. Mother of Robert Kelly, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Jupiter, FL, Martin Kelly and his wife Barbara of Concord, MA, Nancy Kelly and husband Tim O'Sullivan of Lady Lake, FL, Dennis Kelly of Gainesville, FL and James Kelly and his wife Diane of Bedford, MA. Stepmother of the late Paul Fazzi, Jr. and Carmine Fazzi of Standish, ME. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Alice Lederman, Marilyn Petito Devaney and the late Nancy Vachon & Andrew Peters, Jr. Grace was a loving mother and worked over twenty years in the high technology industry as an executive assistant at Wang, ComputerVision and NEC Supercomputers. She was a strong voice in the community and active with her charity work. As a result of the ongoing health crisis, a private Burial Service will be held at Ridgelawn cemetery. Memorial Mass to be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020