CUMMINGS, Grace L. (Seminatore) Died peacefully, June 30th, 2019, in Andover, MA, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late F. Kendall Cummings. The oldest of eight children, Grace was the daughter of the late Michael and Virginia (Champa) Seminatore. Loving mother of Coreen Kropiwnicki, her husband, Michael Kropiwnicki of Andover. Cherished grandmother of Carrie Kropiwnicki of Amesbury, Kevin Kropiwnicki, his wife Lucy of North Andover, and Kelly Kropiwnicki of Andover. Adoring great-grandmother of Ella Grace Kropiwnicki of North Andover. Dear sister of Ruth Turner and Rita Surrette both of Woburn, Jean Seminatore of FL and John Seminatore of VA, and the late Virginia Nowosielski, Evelyn Rankin and Michael Seminatore, Jr. Lovingly survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 8:30- 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5th at the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA. Committal Services to follow at 10:15 a.m. in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Friends of Mary Cummings Park Inc., P.O. Box 52, Burlington, MA 01903 or the . www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400 Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019