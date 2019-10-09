|
DOYLE, Grace M. (Achorn) Of Medford, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Doyle. Loving mother of Jeanie Bouhair and her husband Hassan of Malden, Marjorie Chambers and her husband Robert of Saugus, Kathleen Vasques and her husband Roberto of Medford, Doreen Doyle of Malden, Laurie Paris and her husband Charles of Everett, William Doyle of Malden, Paul Doyle and his wife Debra of Revere, Mark Doyle of Saugus and the late Cheryl Doyle. Sister of the late William Achorn and his surviving companion Claire Riley. Dear grandmother of Robert and his wife Melyssa, Derek and his wife Christine, Ashley Vasques, Brianna and Brandon Paris, Tyler, Haley and Jake Doyle. Great-grandmother of Lyndsay, Robert, Elise, Jack and Cameron. A Funeral Home Service will be held for Grace, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-8. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019