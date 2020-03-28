|
JACOBS, Grace M. (Marshall) Baby Hat Lady of Norwood Hospital Of Dedham, longtime resident of Islington, Grace skyrocketed to heaven on March 27, 2020 at the age of 95. Grace was the loving wife for 52 years of the late Walter L. Jacobs, and mother of Kathy (Bob) Davidson of Mansfield, Ann (Tom) Mooney of Ann Arbor, MI, and Donna (Bob) Folsom of Westwood. She was a 26 year faithful employee of Norfolk County Trust Bank, aka Bank of America. After her retirement, Grace volunteered for 30 years at Norwood Hospital's Small Miracles department knitting baby hats. Her hats, made with love, can be found far from Norwood, in Sweden, Alaska, California, Michigan, Florida and Australia. Cherished Mammy to her grandchildren Jeremy Davidson, Sarah Folcrum, Missy Ciulla, Danny Mooney, Brian Folsom, Scott Mooney and Julie Raccuglia. Great-grandmother to "Mammy's great-eight," Nathan, Dylan, Kyle, Ben, Simon, Jack, Austin and Lexi. Sister of the late Peggy Gould, Jack, Jeff, and Fred Marshall. Beloved auntie Gracie to many nieces and nephews. Amazing Grace was kind to the core, bringing her magical cookies or Irish bread made with love to all in need. A woman of great faith, she was an active founding member of St. Denis Church. Our deep gratitude to the staff and residents of the Linden of Dedham for their love and kindness to Amazing Grace. Interment will be private. In recognition of her birthday, a Memorial Mass will be held in July. Donations in her memory may be made to Norwood Hospital's Small Miracles Maternity Unit. For obituary, donation details and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. God love you! Amen. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020