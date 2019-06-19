|
|
SCIUTO, Grace M. Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Lawrence, June 15. Beloved daughter of the late Sebastiano and Agnes Sciuto. Sister of Alfred Sciuto of Burlington and the late Salvatore Sciuto. Aunt of Dr. Steven Sciuto & his husband Giovanni Capato of Haverhill, Sharon Sciuto of Merrimack, NH and David Sciuto & his wife Gloria of Dracut. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. A Visiting Hour will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, June 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and conclude with a Funeral Service at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. The burial will be private. For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019