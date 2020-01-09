Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
Winchester, MA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE M. (BORTONE) TUMINELLI

GRACE M. (BORTONE) TUMINELLI Obituary
TUMINELLI, Grace M. (Bortone) Of Arlington, passed away on January 8th. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Tuminelli. Loving mother of Christine Found, Paula Furdon and her husband Bill, Michele Cromwell and her husband Bruce, Marie Bell and her husband Terry, Frank Tuminelli, Jr. and his wife Susan and Michael Tuminelli and his wife Donna. Survived by her 17 cherished grandchildren and 5 dear great-grand children. She was one of 13 children and is survived by 2 brothers, Julius and Ralph Bortone and many loving nieces and nephews. Grace was a homemaker, an avid reader who loved traveling and knitted for Project Linus. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Saturday at 9 am with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Eulalia Church, Winchester. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Grace to; America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020
