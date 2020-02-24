|
RUGGIERO, Grace (Messina) Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, on February 23rd, at 87 years. Devoted & beloved wife of 57 years to Mario Ruggiero, Sr. of Saugus. Cherished & loving mother of Rosemarie Williams & husband Joseph P. of Saugus, Josephine Ruggiero of Saugus & her companion Kenneth Cummings of New York City & Mario Ruggiero, Jr. & wife Dina of Saugus. Adored grandmother of Sean J. Williams of Saugus. Dear sister of Domenica Amico of East Boston, Salvatore Messina of Revere & the late Lella Messina & Giuseppe Messina. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, both here in the U.S. & Italy. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Thursday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., WAKEFIELD at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020