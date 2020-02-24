Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE RUGGIERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE (MESSINA) RUGGIERO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE (MESSINA) RUGGIERO Obituary
RUGGIERO, Grace (Messina) Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, on February 23rd, at 87 years. Devoted & beloved wife of 57 years to Mario Ruggiero, Sr. of Saugus. Cherished & loving mother of Rosemarie Williams & husband Joseph P. of Saugus, Josephine Ruggiero of Saugus & her companion Kenneth Cummings of New York City & Mario Ruggiero, Jr. & wife Dina of Saugus. Adored grandmother of Sean J. Williams of Saugus. Dear sister of Domenica Amico of East Boston, Salvatore Messina of Revere & the late Lella Messina & Giuseppe Messina. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, both here in the U.S. & Italy. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Thursday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., WAKEFIELD at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -