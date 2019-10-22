Boston Globe Obituaries
RAPONI, Grace S. Age 90, of New Port Richey, formerly of Massachusetts, passed away October 11, 2019. Grace was predeceased by her parents, Stefano and Antonetta Teta, her loving husband of 52 years, Joseph A., six brothers and three sisters. Grace is survived by her son Joseph (Lisa), daughter Karen (Stephen), granddaughters Jayne-Marie and Kathryn; brother Stephen (Ann), in-laws Frank, Jenny and Rosemary, and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caring staff of the Villas at Sunset Bay, supportive family, friends and Gulfside Hospice. Per Grace's request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org Dobies Funeral Home 727-937-7555

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
