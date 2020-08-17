Boston Globe Obituaries
Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home
116 Main Street
Plaistow, NH 03865
603-382-2233
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home
116 Main Street
Plaistow, NH 03865
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Anne's Church
Emerson Avenue
Hampstead, NH
View Map
GRACE S. (CRISAFULLI) ROSS

GRACE S. (CRISAFULLI) ROSS Obituary
ROSS, Grace S. (Crisafulli) Age 100 of Danville, NH and formerly of the Mission Hill section of Boston, on August 14, 2020. Wife of the late Philip R. Ross and daughter of the late Frank and Maria (Torre) Crisafulli. Sister of the late Frances Mulhall and survived by several nieces and nephews and friends. Late employee of National Cash Register. Visiting Hours: Calling hours Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., PLAISTOW, NH. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Anne's Church, Emerson Avenue, Hampstead, NH. Burial in Holy Angels Cemetery, Plaistow, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels Program, Vic Geary Center, 18 Greenough Rd., Plaistow, NH. Expanded obituary and condolences through our website: www.brooksidechapelfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
