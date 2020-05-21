|
CHEUNG, Grace Shook Yue (Cheng) Age 89, of Lexington. Grace passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Hong Kong, Grace was the daughter of the late Kam Ming Cheng and Fan Mui Yip. She was also the beloved wife of the late Yeung Hin Cheung. She was the loving mother of daughters Yvonne Cheung (and husband Michael Smith) of Belmont, Kathy Cheung (and husband Charles Starrs) of Virginia and son Charles (and wife Shannon) Cheung of Illinois. Also survived by many loving grandchildren, relatives and friends. Grace received her medical degree in Hong Kong and completed her residency and fellowship training in pediatric cardiology at Babies Hospital, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, Columbia University, New York, NY. She was a practicing pediatrician for many years in Chinatown, New York City. After her retirement she moved to Lexington, Massachusetts. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and ongoing public safety measures, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Grace Cheng to the Samaritans, Inc., 41 West St., 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02111 or via samaritanshope.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020