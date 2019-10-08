Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE VILLANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE (PULEO) VILLANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE (PULEO) VILLANI Obituary
VILLANI, Grace (Puleo) Age 97, of Revere, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the in Danvers. Cherished daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine (Pino) Puleo. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Villani. Loving mother of Debra Villani of Cambridge. Caring sister of the late Domenica Pagano, Stella D'Alessandro, Frank Puleo, and Stephen Puleo. Adored grandmother of Alexa Romancewicz. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Grace's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Saturday, October 12th, from 10:00AM to 11:30AM before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 12:00PM. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's name to the , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com VAZZA FUNERAL HOME

REVERE

781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now