VILLANI, Grace (Puleo) Age 97, of Revere, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the in Danvers. Cherished daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine (Pino) Puleo. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Villani. Loving mother of Debra Villani of Cambridge. Caring sister of the late Domenica Pagano, Stella D'Alessandro, Frank Puleo, and Stephen Puleo. Adored grandmother of Alexa Romancewicz. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Grace's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Saturday, October 12th, from 10:00AM to 11:30AM before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 12:00PM. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's name to the , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com VAZZA FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019