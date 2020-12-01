LeBLANC, Gracemarie V. (Alfe) Of Watertown, November 28, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Frank" LeBlanc. Devoted mother of Janine M. LeBlanc-Straceski (Anthony) of Andover, John J. LeBlanc (Debra) of North Andover, Steven F. LeBlanc (Anne Beinecke) of Cambridge and Marybeth L. Shea (Tom) of North Andover. Loving grandmother of Joseph & Christa LeBlanc, Madeleine & Matthew Shea, Francis, Joseph & Michael Straceski. Dear sister of Francis L. Alfe of Medford & the late Jeannette L. Alfe. A private Funeral Mass for Gracemarie will take place at St. Jude Church in Waltham. Memorials in Gracemarie's memory may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or at www.rosiesplace.org
MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com View the online memorial for Gracemarie V. (Alfe) LeBLANC