1/1
GRACEMARIE V. (ALFE) LEBLANC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GRACEMARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeBLANC, Gracemarie V. (Alfe) Of Watertown, November 28, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Frank" LeBlanc. Devoted mother of Janine M. LeBlanc-Straceski (Anthony) of Andover, John J. LeBlanc (Debra) of North Andover, Steven F. LeBlanc (Anne Beinecke) of Cambridge and Marybeth L. Shea (Tom) of North Andover. Loving grandmother of Joseph & Christa LeBlanc, Madeleine & Matthew Shea, Francis, Joseph & Michael Straceski. Dear sister of Francis L. Alfe of Medford & the late Jeannette L. Alfe. A private Funeral Mass for Gracemarie will take place at St. Jude Church in Waltham. Memorials in Gracemarie's memory may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or at www.rosiesplace.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Gracemarie V. (Alfe) LeBLANC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved