Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
582 Pleasant St.
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GRANT RODKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRANT V. RODKEY M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRANT V. RODKEY M.D. Obituary
RODKEY, Grant V. MD Retired VA Surgeon Of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, at age 102, Jan. 22. Beloved husband of Suzanne (Seckel) and the late Dorothea M. (Smith) Rodkey. Dear and devoted father of John Mark Rodkey and his wife, Linda Krauss of Pelham, MA and the late Cheryl Ann Rodkey. Brother of George Rodkey, Kathryn Russell and the late Lee Rodkey, John Rodkey and Elizabeth McNeal. Loving grandfather of Ashley Helen Rodkey, Hope Catherine Rodkey and George Edward Rodkey. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dr. Rodkey's Memorial Service in the Plymouth Congregational Church, 582 Pleasant St., Belmont, Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grant V. Rodkey's memory to the J.V. and Helen Rodkey Scholarship Fund, c/o Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA 99251, attn: Tad Wisenor or to the Boston V.A. Hospital, Dept. of Surgery, c/o Dr. Kamal Itani, 1400 Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 would be sincerely appreciated. Late veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. swdfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

View the online memorial for Grant V. MD RODKEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRANT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -