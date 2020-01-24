|
RODKEY, Grant V. MD Retired VA Surgeon Of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, at age 102, Jan. 22. Beloved husband of Suzanne (Seckel) and the late Dorothea M. (Smith) Rodkey. Dear and devoted father of John Mark Rodkey and his wife, Linda Krauss of Pelham, MA and the late Cheryl Ann Rodkey. Brother of George Rodkey, Kathryn Russell and the late Lee Rodkey, John Rodkey and Elizabeth McNeal. Loving grandfather of Ashley Helen Rodkey, Hope Catherine Rodkey and George Edward Rodkey. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dr. Rodkey's Memorial Service in the Plymouth Congregational Church, 582 Pleasant St., Belmont, Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grant V. Rodkey's memory to the J.V. and Helen Rodkey Scholarship Fund, c/o Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA 99251, attn: Tad Wisenor or to the Boston V.A. Hospital, Dept. of Surgery, c/o Dr. Kamal Itani, 1400 Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 would be sincerely appreciated. Late veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. swdfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020