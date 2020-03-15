Boston Globe Obituaries
GRAZIA (GENSALE) LEMBO

GRAZIA (GENSALE) LEMBO Obituary
LEMBO, Grazia (Gensale) Of Dedham, born in Montefalcione, Italy. Died March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Luigi Lembo. Devoted mother of Maria Petruzziello and her husband Antonio of Dedham, Maurizia Coppola and her husband Salvatore of Dedham, Raffaele Lembo and his wife Dilma of Norwood, Rodrigo Lembo and his wife Antonietta of Dedham. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Sister of Armando Gensale of Italy. Due to the increased concern over the Covid-19 virus, in an effort to keep people safe, the family respectfully decided to keep Wake and Funeral Services private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the of Massachusetts at or by mail at , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
