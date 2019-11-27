|
MELLONE, Grazio Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on November 26, 2019. Loving husband of sixty-five years to Palma Mellone (Chiola) of Revere. Devoted father of Alfonso of Italy, Giovanni of Italy, Rosa Grasso and husband Demetrio of Revere, Giuseppe "Pino" and wife Marlene of Revere. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren. Also survived by his many loving great-grandchildren, as well as his many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Grazio's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Monday, December 2, 4-8pm, and again Tuesday morning, at 8:30am, before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church for a 10am Mass. Services will conclude with Grazio being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Grazio is a longtime member of the Iron Workers Union Local #7. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019