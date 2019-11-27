Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for GRAZIO MELLONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRAZIO MELLONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRAZIO MELLONE Obituary
MELLONE, Grazio Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on November 26, 2019. Loving husband of sixty-five years to Palma Mellone (Chiola) of Revere. Devoted father of Alfonso of Italy, Giovanni of Italy, Rosa Grasso and husband Demetrio of Revere, Giuseppe "Pino" and wife Marlene of Revere. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren. Also survived by his many loving great-grandchildren, as well as his many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Grazio's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Monday, December 2, 4-8pm, and again Tuesday morning, at 8:30am, before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church for a 10am Mass. Services will conclude with Grazio being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Grazio is a longtime member of the Iron Workers Union Local #7. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRAZIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -