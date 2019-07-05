JONES, Gregory A. Of Durham, NC. We are extremely saddened to announce his sudden and unexpected passing on June 12, 2019. Greg attended school in Boston, where he was a graduate of Cathedral High School. He also studied Social Sciences at Roxbury Community College. He was a humble, kind, gentle soul, who loved life and lived life to the fullest. Everyone who met him felt the goodness of his love and happiness. He was most happy with his soul mate, Pamela; to whom he was united in holy matrimony on August 17, 1991. They made Durham their home; and lived there for the past 27 years, raising their two wonderful sons, Gregory Tarik and Kendall Maurice. Greg was a member of Hickory Grove Christian Church of Durham, NC. Dear son of Karen and James Jones of Roxbury. Beloved brother of Aaron Jones of Roxbury. He is survived by a host of extended family and friends. Funeral Services were held in Durham, NC. Memorial Service 1PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at SGI USA New England Buddhist Center, 303 Boylston St., Brookline, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019