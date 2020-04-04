Boston Globe Obituaries
GREGORY A. SMITH

GREGORY A. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Gregory A. Of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away April 3rd. Beloved husband of the late Ellen J. (Doyle). Father of Maureen Powers of NH, Lillian Supple of Milford, Maryellen Durkot of Minnesota, Elizabeth Smith of Florida and Gregory Smith of Boston. Brother to Bradley Smith of Essex. Preceded in death by siblings Mark Smith, Betty Mullen, Arthur Smith, and Donald Smith. Survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Member of St. John's Catholic Church and a veteran of the US Air Force. Due to the current Covid 19 directives, a private Graveside Service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's memory to Operation Rescue: Boston at www.orboston.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
