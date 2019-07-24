|
COSMOPOULOS, Gregory C. Age 88, of Framingham, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Dear husband for 64 years of Georgia (Maratha) Cosmopoulos. Loving father of Stephanie Cosmopoulos, Stacey Klasnick and her husband Daniel, and Dean Cosmopoulos. Dear brother of the late Harriet Vogel, Harry Cosmopoulos, Peter Cosmopoulos, Eleanor Fillios, and George Cosmopoulos. Family was the most important part of his life. He was a lifelong member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and proud veteran of the Korean War. He will always be remembered for his positive disposition, welcoming smile, and genuine kindness to everyone he met. Everyone was his friend. Visitation at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Saturday, July 27 from 10-11am followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019