LAMBERT, Gregory F. Age 73 years, of Plymouth, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Husband of Karen (Landers) Lambert. Father of Kimberly Lambert Gould and her husband Robert of Aliquippa, PA and Kelly Lynn Harrington and her husband Timothy of West Roxbury, MA. Grandfather of Alana Gould, Erin, Mary and Grace Harrington. Brother of Douglas Lambert and his wife Ellen of Suffern, NY and Cynthia Siegel and her husband Robert of Arcadia, FL, and of the late Michael Lambert. Services will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet), on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a Memorial Service will begin at 3:30. Relatives and friends will be happily and gratefully received. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the COPD Foundation, Donation Headquarters at 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, or , America Gift Processing at 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. For online guestbook and directions visit: www.carmelldavis.com



View the online memorial for Gregory F. LAMBERT Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019