MURPHY, Gregory F. "Greg" Age 63, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI, in the company of his family, following a brief illness. Greg was the loving husband of Kerin (O'Heir) Murphy, for over 38 years. Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the youngest son of the late Francis A. Murphy and the late Mary E. (McInerney) Murphy. Greg moved with his family to North Attleboro in 1958, where he met his wife, raised four children, and fostered dozens of children. Greg graduated from St. Mary's School in 1971, Bishop Feehan High School in 1975, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Bryant College in 1979, where he made many lifelong friends along the way. For the past 37 years, Greg worked for New England Development as a Vice President in the accounting department. He truly loved his job and considered his colleagues to be like family. Family was always a top priority for Greg. He was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother, who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He took great pride in his children: Sean C. Murphy and his fiancée, Maria Angelico, of Baltimore, MD; Keegan Z. Murphy of Baltimore, MD; Cullen D. Murphy of Washington, D.C.; and Lola N. Murphy of North Attleboro. He will also be remembered by his brothers: Peter F. Murphy Esq. of North Attleboro: John M. Murphy of Dennis, MA and his wife, Eileen; and Dr. Stephen G. Murphy and his wife, Tammy, of Hockessin, DE, as well as his beloved O'Heir family, extended family and countless friends. Greg was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. He took great joy in sharing his love of sports with his children, coaching Little League baseball, as well as youth basketball at Saint Mary's Sacred Heart School. Golf was one of Greg's favorite hobbies, especially when playing with his father, brothers, and The Hackers – he delighted in hitting it far, no matter what direction the ball went. An enthusiastic and entertaining host, Greg treasured time with his loved ones and was considered the life of the party, lighting up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart, an unforgettable laugh, and a larger-than-life presence that touched the lives of many. Greg will be greatly missed, especially during the Christmas season, his favorite time of year. His friends and family will fondly remember him each time they hear an Elton John song, watch a Hallmark movie, or take a trip to the Cape. With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of ATTLEBORO FALLS, North Attleboro. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mary Church. The Private Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and may be viewed by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/Transfiguration-of-the-Lord-Parish-North-Attleborough-106529317647894
Private Graveside Services will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, North Attleboro. Greg's family would like to thank the entire staff at Rhode Island Hospital for the compassionate and exceptional care that he received during his stay there. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's memory may be made to either The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or online at www.my.gbfb.org
or to Saint Mary-Sacred Heart School, 57 Richards Ave., North Attleborough, MA 02760. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guestbook at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
