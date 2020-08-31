SOWYRDA, Gregory, H. Passed away on August 28, 2020 at the age of 93. He died comfortably in his sleep after a short battle with cancer, in his home of 65 years in Peabody, Mass. Greg's wife of 67 years, Charlotte (Sug), who turns 95 next month, never left his side, being his loving partner and care giver up to his very last day. Greg was born in Middleborough, Massachusetts on April 20, 1927, the fifth of eight children. He is survived in death by his wife, his two sons, John from Hingham, MA and Gary from Houston, Texas and their wives, Mary and Susan Sowyrda, his six grandchildren and their spouses, his twelve great-grandchildren and his two younger sisters, Cynthia Letendre and Sophia Mas. Following his years serving in the Army during the end of WWII, Greg graduated from Bradley University in Illinois, with a mechanical engineering degree. Having impressed the recruiter with General Electric with his passion for arrowhead hunting, Greg gained a position with GE in their jet engine department in Lynn, MA. While on assignment in Cincinnati, OH, Greg met his lifelong partner. Greg never did anything fast in his life, except marry Charlotte. Greg worked his entire career in GE's jet engine department before retiring in 1988. In his retirement, he enjoyed his vegetable garden, hiking and camping, working on the family homestead in Middleborough, making homemade wine before it was fashionable, and fixing anything that did not work exactly as it was supposed to. There was no better role model, no better husband, no better father, no better son, no better neighbor. Greg lived a life we should all strive to live. The family would like to thank Greg's two sisters, and all of his nieces and nephews and their families, life-long and newer friends, and former and new neighbors for their love and support. Greg will be put to rest in a private family ceremony on September 2, 2020, in Nemasket Hill Cemetery in Middleborough, MA. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
