|
|
OLSON, Gregory J. Of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully at home February 16, 2020. Son of the late Carl and Rita Olson. Dear father of Jonathan and his wife Lauren Olson of North Attleborough and Dylan Olson of Milton. Brother of Dianne Olson of Virginia and Christopher Olson of Washington State. Loving Grampy of Ryan and Christopher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, February 19th, from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Gregory J. OLSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020