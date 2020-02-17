Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY J. OLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY J. OLSON Obituary
OLSON, Gregory J. Of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully at home February 16, 2020. Son of the late Carl and Rita Olson. Dear father of Jonathan and his wife Lauren Olson of North Attleborough and Dylan Olson of Milton. Brother of Dianne Olson of Virginia and Christopher Olson of Washington State. Loving Grampy of Ryan and Christopher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, February 19th, from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Gregory J. OLSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -