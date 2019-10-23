|
KURKER, Gregory K. Of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Arlington, October 15, 2019. Beloved son of Laurice (Saideh) Kurker of Arlington and the late Edward C. Kurker. Loving brother of Kenneth Kurker and his wife Regina of Walpole, Karen Robbat and her husband Albert of Andover. Dear Uncle of Allyson Kurker, Daniel Kurker, Christopher Robbat, and Alycia Robbat. Great-uncle of Sam, Ellie, Jack, and Grady. Funeral Service Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., DEDHAM. Visiting Hours in the church Friday 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gregory's memory may be made to the Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019