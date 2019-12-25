Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
METALLIDES, Gregory Age 96, of Brighton, Dec. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 67 years of Erasmia. Loving father of Themis Metallides and his wife Ginger and Mary and her husband Theodore Djaferis. Grandfather of Gregory and his wife Heather, Melissa, EJ, Harry and his wife Danielle, Jennifer and her husband Jeff Michaud, and Katherine and her husband Barton Holl. Great-grandfather of Aaron, Ayva, Drew, Cole, Aiden, and Olivia. Gregory worked at MGH as gardener until his retirement. He was an elder at the Greek Evangelical Church for over 30 years and sang in the church choir for over 50 years. He will be greatly missed by many. Funeral Services will be held in the Greek Evangelical Church, 1115 Centre St., Newton Centre on this Friday, Dec. 27th at 10:30 am. Visiting Hours will be held in the church on Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Gardens Cemetery in West Roxbury. For full obit, directions or to share a memory of Gregory, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019
