MITRAKAS, Gregory "Greg" Of Marlborough, MA, and Marco Island, FL, age 99, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Vithos, Greece, January 17, 1921, to Paul and Despina Mitrakas. At age seven he traveled with his family by boat from Greece to the United States, arriving at Ellis Island, New York City. He was married for 60 years to his wife, Ferne (Dailey), who predeceased him in 2002.
After arriving in the US, he and his family settled in Middleborough, MA. He later moved to Manchester, NH and attended Manchester High School where he was an exceptional athlete, receiving All State accolades in both Football and Basketball his senior year. Soon thereafter, Greg served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He received a Purple Heart for being wounded in battle and was held as a Prisoner of War by the German Government.
Greg and his wife Ferne settled in Marlborough, MA in 1940 and raised their family of five daughters and son, Diane Linton of Lancaster, MA, Maureen Arnott of Marlborough, MA, Beverly Kehney of Harvard, MA, Aletha Krassin of Wahpeton, ND, Toula Mitrakas of Ashburn, VA, and Gregory Mitrakas, of Marlborough, MA.
After returning from the War, and until 1967, Greg worked as an independent grocer in Marlborough and Orlando, Florida. Thereafter he left the grocery business to work the next 25 years in his favorite line of work, Real Estate. He established a prominent Century 21 Real Estate office that served Marlborough and the surrounding communities.
Greg was a well-respected and charitable individual, known for devoting time and resources to many organizations in the community, including the Rotary Club, the Boys and Girls Clubs, and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For over 20 years, he has sponsored the Annual Father Daughter Dance with the Marlborough Lions Club. He established several scholarships in his mother's name for accomplished high school students of the Greek Orthodox Church in Marlborough. He strongly believed in "leaving the world a little better than when you arrived."
In 2015, at Fenway Park during a Boston Red Sox game and as part of the team's "Hats off to Heroes" program, Greg was recognized as a decorated World War II veteran and Prisoner of War. In addition to being a huge Red Sox fan, he loved the New England Patriots, the Boston Celtics, and the Boston Bruins; and even at 99 years old he had opinions of the teams' performances and management's decisions concerning hires and trades!
Greg was proud of his Greek heritage, but an even prouder American; and his life showed his love of country and family. In addition to his six children, he leaves 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He leaves one sister, Debbie Tsanotelis of Milton, MA, and was predeceased by three adult brothers and one adult sister.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, his Funeral will be private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020