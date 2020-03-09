Boston Globe Obituaries
GREGORY MONAHAN


1954 - 2020
GREGORY MONAHAN Obituary
MONAHAN, Gregory Age 65, of Pelham, NH, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, at his residence. He was born in Boston, November 4, 1954, son of the late Robert and Myrtle (Dimock) Monahan. Greg was intelligent, funny and was fiercely loyal to his many lifelong friends. He was a voracious reader, had a quick wit and an uncanny knowledge of trivia. In his career as Patient Care Coordinator at New England Baptist Hospital, and later at Mass General, he took great pride in the fact that he was a dedicated advocate for his patients and was always sure they were informed, cared for and comfortable. He leaves his wife Ellen Swartz of Haverhill and other family members: Paul Swartz of Charleston, SC, Neal and Patsy Swartz of Abington, Debra O'Haver of Haverhill, David and Jennifer O'Haver of Temecula, CA, the late Robert O'Haver, De Moody of Holbrook, Jason and Brittany O'Haver of Bridgewater, Rachel Beasley, Eli Moody and Zach O'Haver of Holbrook and very special longtime friend Kevin Richard, his wife Erin and their children Jack and Ellie of Salem, NH. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. If you wish to honor Greg's memory, please make a donation in his honor to the . To share a memory, or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
