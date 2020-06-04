|
ENRIGHT, Gregory S. "Chico" of Arlington, MA passed away at the age 60 on June 1, 2020. Son of the late Joseph Enright and Eleanor (Saltamacchia) Enright. He is survived by his brother Paul R. Enright of Boston, MA and his sister Melinda Walsh and her husband John Walsh of Forestdale, MA. Loving Uncle to Anissa Graff and her husband Christopher Graff, Vanessa Jordan and Justin Souza and his wife Chelsea Souza. Great uncle to Zaren, Asher, Quinlan, Ryleigh, Lily, Rowan, Skylyn, Jagger & Keegan. He also leaves behind a longtime companion Elizabeth Pappas along with extended family and friends. Chico was a graduate of Minuteman Vocational School with training in Auto mechanics and a longtime Motorcycle enthusiast. The family will be having a memorial celebration of his life next Spring. If you would like to join in, please email contact information to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Melanoma Cancer Research Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020