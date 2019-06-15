CONYNGHAM, Gregory Stuart We are extremely saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Gregory Stuart Conyngham on June 11, 2019 in Boston, MA. Born June 17, 1960 in Portland, OR, Greg was raised in Portland and began his architecture and urban design studies at Portland State University. In 1981, he moved east to Providence, RI to attend the Rhode Island School of Design, where he graduated in 1984 with a B. Arch. After gaining experience with several architecture firms in Boston and Nantucket, in 1991 Greg established his own architectural design firm -Conyngham Associates- specializing in residential design and construction, residential additions and renovations, and restaurant and retail design. At the same time, he also established Integrated CADD Services to provide training and implementation of architectural software packages. Greg loved the outdoors and spent countless hours hiking and skiing Mt. Hood in Oregon. He was a devoted animal lover, an adventurous cook, a creative artist and a warm-hearted, loyal and forgiving friend. Greg is survived by his adored daughter Vienna Katherine, his mother Catherine Stuart Conyngham of Portland, his sister Kimberly A. Conyngham (Paul Williams), niece Faith and nephew Colin of New York, NY, Uncle Edward F. Conyngham of Portland, and two first cousins. A Memorial Service will be held June 21, 2019, at 3 pm at Old South Church, 645 Boylston Street, Boston, MA. Contributions in his memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell.



