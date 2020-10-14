1/1
GREGORY THEODORE RICKS
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICKS, Gregory Theodore Beloved Dean Dean Ricks passed away in Gaithersburg, MD. Born into the care of House for Little Wanderers, he won the lottery when adopted by Ted and Laura Ricks. Graduating from Hampton, MIT and Harvard, be became the youngest dean at 23. He served as dean at Northeastern, Dartmouth, Stanford, Stellenbosch and City Year (SA and USA). Greg was a driver of the service movement in cities and campuses across America, and the founding of AmeriCorps. Greg leaves behind his wife Feriel, sister Wendy, daughters, Keija and Chayla, and son Ethan. Celebration Service on Saturday, October 17. Join at 3:55pm ET at epworthunited.org

View the online memorial for Gregory Theodore RICKS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:45 PM
live stream
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved