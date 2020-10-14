RICKS, Gregory Theodore Beloved Dean Dean Ricks passed away in Gaithersburg, MD. Born into the care of House for Little Wanderers, he won the lottery when adopted by Ted and Laura Ricks. Graduating from Hampton, MIT and Harvard, be became the youngest dean at 23. He served as dean at Northeastern, Dartmouth, Stanford, Stellenbosch and City Year (SA and USA). Greg was a driver of the service movement in cities and campuses across America, and the founding of AmeriCorps. Greg leaves behind his wife Feriel, sister Wendy, daughters, Keija and Chayla, and son Ethan. Celebration Service on Saturday, October 17. Join at 3:55pm ET at epworthunited.org View the online memorial for Gregory Theodore RICKS