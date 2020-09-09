SWIDER, Gregory W. Of Bedford, passed away at his family home on Aug. 19, 2020 of cancer. Predeceased by his father, William Swider, in 2019. Survived by his mother, Eileen (O'Neill) Swider, his four older siblings, Sarah, Michael, Karen, and Stacy, and his 7 nephews and nieces: Natalie, Ethan, Mason, Mara, Noelle, Victoria, and Anna. Greg's Life will be Celebrated with friends and family at Shawsheen Cemetery, on corner of Shawsheen Rd. and Great Rd., in Bedford, on Sat., Sept. 19, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you go outdoors, enjoy a bike ride or hike, or make a contribution to a trails conservancy. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Gregory W. SWIDER