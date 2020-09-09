1/
GREGORY W. SWIDER
1968 - 2020
SWIDER, Gregory W. Of Bedford, passed away at his family home on Aug. 19, 2020 of cancer. Predeceased by his father, William Swider, in 2019. Survived by his mother, Eileen (O'Neill) Swider, his four older siblings, Sarah, Michael, Karen, and Stacy, and his 7 nephews and nieces: Natalie, Ethan, Mason, Mara, Noelle, Victoria, and Anna. Greg's Life will be Celebrated with friends and family at Shawsheen Cemetery, on corner of Shawsheen Rd. and Great Rd., in Bedford, on Sat., Sept. 19, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you go outdoors, enjoy a bike ride or hike, or make a contribution to a trails conservancy. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Shawsheen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
