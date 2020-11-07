WILLIS, Grenville "Greeny" On November 3, 2020, Grenville "Greeny" Willis of Salem, MA passed away at 71 after a long battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1949 in Washington, DC. to transplanted New Englanders, Olivia (Russell) and Edward Willis, his New England roots ran deep. His great-grandfather (William Eustis Russell) served as the youngest-ever Governor of Massachusetts. His early years were spent in England while his father worked for a US agency. After the family's return to the US, his secondary education was in Westchester County, NY where he then went on to graduate from Pace University. He worked for many years at New York's Sawyer, Ferguson, and Walker company, and they in turn, enabled his return to his Massachusetts roots with a promotion to head their New England operations. He ultimately retired in 2014 to dote on his grandchildren, follow his beloved New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, and enjoy various trips and adventures with his son Peter.Grenville is survived by three children, John of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Amanda (Darling) of Franklin, MA, and Peter also of Franklin, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Dick, of Salem, MA, and Helen of Gold Bar, WA. He also leaves the many friends he helped, as a 22 year Friend of Bill's, in their struggles with alcoholism. His greatest quality was his care, concern, generosity, and compassion for others.In lieu of flowers, donations in Grenville's memory can be made to: Joe Andruzzi Foundation,49 Plain St., Suite 500, North Attleboro, MA 02760Online guestbook at