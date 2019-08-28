|
GORDON, Greta Greta Gordon, formerly of Swampscott and Palm Beach Garden, entered into rest on August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Gordon. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Sadie Gerson, and stepdaughter of the late Ann Gerson. Devoted mother of Sherryl Libardoni and her husband Alan, Carole Kessel and her husband Steve, and Helene Feeley and her husband Mike. Loving sister of Susan Margulies and Arnold "Arnie" Gerson. Adoring cousin of Sandy Weinstein. Cherished grandmother of Eric Libardoni, Alex Libardoni, Michelle Kessel, Lisa Kessel Freedman, and Max Feeley. Loving great-grandmother of Audrina Libardoni, Nicholas Libardoni, Colby Libardoni, and Jack Freedman. She was also preceded in death by her loyal and loving companion Bonnie. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE, MA on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10AM. Interment to follow at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North St., Randolph, MA. Immediately following interment, friends are invited to join the family at the home of Carole and Steven Kessel. The family will also be receiving guests on Saturday, August 31, from 1-4PM and 6:30-8:30PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Greta's honor to the at https://give.caredimensions.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019