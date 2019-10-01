|
|
SULLIVAN, Gretchen S. (Smith) Of Norfolk, formerly of Newton Lower Falls, September 29, 2019, age 55. Beloved wife of Gerard P. Sullivan. Loving mother of Brinley Sullivan of Brighton and Nate Sullivan of San Jose, California. Devoted daughter of Katherine M. (Mullin) Smith of Franklin and the late Paul L. Smith. Cherished sister of Karen MacCormack of Cohasset and Hilary Smith of Millis. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Gretchen's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM and Friday from 9 to 9:20 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk, on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Norfolk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Gretchen S. Sullivan Memorial Math Fund, c/o Norfolk Public Schools Business Office, 70 Boardman Street, Norfolk, MA 02056. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019