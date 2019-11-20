|
|
BIALACH, Grzegorz N. "Greg" Sunrise December 6, 1977 and Sunset November 15, 2019. Beloved son of Krystyna Bialach of Arlington and the late Jan Bialach. Loving brother of Jan Bialach and his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, Urszula Brooks and her husband Paul of Arlington, and Ryszard Bialach and his wife Barbara of DE. Devoted uncle of Liam, Conor, Taylor, Olivia, Kristina, Heather, Paul, Ryszard, Dimitrik, Brooke, and Victor V. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Sunday from 1-4 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held in Saint Agnes Church on Monday at 10 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, www.thehome.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019