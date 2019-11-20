Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GRZEGORZ BIALACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRZEGORZ N. "GREG" BIALACH


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRZEGORZ N. "GREG" BIALACH Obituary
BIALACH, Grzegorz N. "Greg" Sunrise December 6, 1977 and Sunset November 15, 2019. Beloved son of Krystyna Bialach of Arlington and the late Jan Bialach. Loving brother of Jan Bialach and his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, Urszula Brooks and her husband Paul of Arlington, and Ryszard Bialach and his wife Barbara of DE. Devoted uncle of Liam, Conor, Taylor, Olivia, Kristina, Heather, Paul, Ryszard, Dimitrik, Brooke, and Victor V. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Sunday from 1-4 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held in Saint Agnes Church on Monday at 10 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, www.thehome.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRZEGORZ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -