Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Benedict Cemetery
409 Corey St.
West Roxbury, MA
GUIDO J. DICROCE


1927 - 2019
GUIDO J. DICROCE Obituary
DiCROCE, Guido J. Of Walkersville, MD, formerly of Sarasota, FL, Melrose, Norwell, and Boston, MA, September 14, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Touhey) DiCroce and the late Claire (Danna) DiCroce. Loving father of Theresa DiCroce and husband Thomas Gschiel, Elaina Skovira and husband Brian, Patricia DiCroce and husband Michael Levangie, and Michael DiCroce and wife Camille. Cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild: Jennifer, Alexandra, Patrick, William, Sarah, Matthew, Abigail, Kate, Hannah, Andrew, and Olivia. Dear brother of Frank DiCroce and wife Estee. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey St., West Roxbury, 11:00 am. Harman Funeral Home, HAGERSTOWN, MD.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
