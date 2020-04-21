|
|
BERGGREN, Gunnar H. Of Wakefield, April 20. Beloved husband of the late Pauline & Polly (Gammons). Survived by two sons, William Berggren of Allston and Robert Berggren & wife Susan of Wakefield; three grandchildren, Jillian, Amy, Kara and her husband Billy Sittig, and great-grandson, Beau & great-
granddaughter Willa. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Memorial donations may be made to the Bear Hill Resident Council Fund c/o Bear Hill Nursing Center, 11 North Street, Stoneham, MA 02180. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020