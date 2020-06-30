Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Westlawn II Cemetery
305 Boston Rd.
Lowell, MA
GUS T. PAULOS Obituary
PAULOS, Gus T. Of Burlington, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed on June 28,at the age 88. Loving husband of Demetra Paulos. Loving father of Helen Splagounias and her husband Gregory of Burlington. Grandfather of Themis and Constantine Splagounias of Burlington. Brother of the late Nick and John Paulos. There will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, at Westlawn II Cemetery, 305 Boston Rd., Lowell at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited, while abiding by the state guidelines for gatherings and social distancing. Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Greek Church, 17 Meriam St., Lexington, MA 02420. For directions, obituary, video tribute & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
