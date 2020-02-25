|
WOLK, Gussie (Sheinhait) Of Newton, Boynton Beach and Westford. 96 years young, she passed peacefully with her loving family by her side on February 23, 2020. Gussie enjoyed 60 years of marriage to the love of her life and best friend, the late Jack Wolk. Daughter of the late Sarah (Tobias) and Louis Sheinhait. She was the proud mother of Laurie Wolk Shea and son-in-law Rob of Burlington and Bonnie Wolk Ober of Westford. Gussie was the adored gram of Joshua, Danielle, Jarrett and Jordan. She was the loving sister of the late Harry Sheinhait, Ruth Goldberg and Irene Kravetz. Gussie was also adored by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gussie loved Mah Jongg, cards, bingo, reading and travel. She volunteered at Children's and Newton Wellesley Hospitals. She loved fashion and design and worked as an exceptional salesperson at local boutiques. She has left an indelible impact on many lives and will be sorely missed. Interment services will be private. Shiva and visiting hours Friday, February 28, at the home of Laurie and Rob Shea from 3-8pm in Burlington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , or to the . Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors.com - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020