Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter Street,
Foxboro, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GUSTAVO DIMARTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GUSTAVO DIMARTINO


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GUSTAVO DIMARTINO Obituary
DiMARTINO, Gustavo Age 84, of Foxboro, passed away on Friday, December 27, , 2019. Born on March 30, 1935 in Italy, he was the son of Nick and Elizabeth DiMartino. Gustavo was self-employed for 30 years working as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. He enjoyed visiting Florida and was an avid bocce player.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Concetta (DiVirgilio) DiMartino; his loving son, Nick and wife Debbie DiMartino; his adored grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew DiMartino; his sister, Maria Pagliani; his late brothers, Mario and Peter DiMartino.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 4-7PM at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, at 10AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxboro. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GUSTAVO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -