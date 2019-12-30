|
DiMARTINO, Gustavo Age 84, of Foxboro, passed away on Friday, December 27, , 2019. Born on March 30, 1935 in Italy, he was the son of Nick and Elizabeth DiMartino. Gustavo was self-employed for 30 years working as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. He enjoyed visiting Florida and was an avid bocce player.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Concetta (DiVirgilio) DiMartino; his loving son, Nick and wife Debbie DiMartino; his adored grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew DiMartino; his sister, Maria Pagliani; his late brothers, Mario and Peter DiMartino.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 4-7PM at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, at 10AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxboro. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019