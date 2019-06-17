Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for GUY DEBENEDETTO
GUY F. DEBENEDETTO

GUY F. DEBENEDETTO Obituary
DeBENEDETTO, Guy F. Of Woburn, June 16th, at eighty-three years of age. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne R. (Flaherty) DeBenedetto. Loving father of Dennis DeBenedetto, his wife Connie of Reading, Gerard DeBenedetto, his wife Lisa of NH, Elayna McLaughlin of Billerica and Karen O'Laughlin, her husband Thomas of Woburn and Kevin DeBenedetto, his wife Patricia of NC. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Patrick, Katherine, Nicole, Elayna, Julie, Erika, Drew, Michele and the late Jessica and great-grandfather of Haylee. Dear brother of Hank DeBenedetto of Stoneham. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn on Thursday morning, June 20th at 10 a.m. Calling hours and interment are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA 01801. Remembrances may be made in Guy's memory to the MSPCA- Angell 350 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
