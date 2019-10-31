Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
GUY MAFERA

GUY MAFERA Obituary
MAFERA, Guy Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol M. (Baumgartner) Mafera. Loving father of Peter of Amesbury, Paul of Portland, ME, and John Mafera of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Cole, and Ally Mafera. Dear brother of Ronald Mafera of Somerville, Richard Mafera of Pelham, NH and the late Ann Riccardi. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Sunday, November 3rd, from 4-6pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following, at 6pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. Guy was the owner and president for over 20 years of American Chain Link Fence of Medford, which was started by his grandfather in 1892. He was a past member of the Kiwanis and a former Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club. Guy enjoyed being a racehorse-owner for many years. Late Veteran US Army Korea. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781-729-2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
