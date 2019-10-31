|
MAFERA, Guy Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol M. (Baumgartner) Mafera. Loving father of Peter of Amesbury, Paul of Portland, ME, and John Mafera of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Cole, and Ally Mafera. Dear brother of Ronald Mafera of Somerville, Richard Mafera of Pelham, NH and the late Ann Riccardi. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Sunday, November 3rd, from 4-6pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following, at 6pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. Guy was the owner and president for over 20 years of American Chain Link Fence of Medford, which was started by his grandfather in 1892. He was a past member of the Kiwanis and a former Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club. Guy enjoyed being a racehorse-owner for many years. Late Veteran US Army Korea. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
