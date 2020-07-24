Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Resources
More Obituaries for GUY BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GUY OCTO BARNETT


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GUY OCTO BARNETT Obituary
BARNETT, Guy Octo Octo, husband of Sarah and father of three sons, died on June 30, 2020, in Newton. Born in 1930 and raised in Alabama, Octo was Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the first Director of the Laboratory of Computer Science at Mass. General Hospital. He was active in the anti-Vietnam war movement, the Unitarian Church, the Quakers, and local conservation efforts. Octo and Sarah loved the outdoors and sharing those adventures with their extended family of friends. Octo leaves Sarah, 3 sons and five grandchildren – John and Sheila (Newton) and children Elizabeth (London) and Gannon (Newton), Andrew and Erica of Australia and children Lachlan, Isabelle and Nicholas (all of Australia), and Robert and Jane of Virginia. The family plans a private burial and a celebration at a later date. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GUY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -