BARNETT, Guy Octo Octo, husband of Sarah and father of three sons, died on June 30, 2020, in Newton. Born in 1930 and raised in Alabama, Octo was Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the first Director of the Laboratory of Computer Science at Mass. General Hospital. He was active in the anti-Vietnam war movement, the Unitarian Church, the Quakers, and local conservation efforts. Octo and Sarah loved the outdoors and sharing those adventures with their extended family of friends. Octo leaves Sarah, 3 sons and five grandchildren – John and Sheila (Newton) and children Elizabeth (London) and Gannon (Newton), Andrew and Erica of Australia and children Lachlan, Isabelle and Nicholas (all of Australia), and Robert and Jane of Virginia. The family plans a private burial and a celebration at a later date. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020